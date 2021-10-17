SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,936,000 after buying an additional 283,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,049,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,928,000 after buying an additional 231,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after buying an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

