SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in September

Oct 17th, 2021

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,833.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $$43.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $82.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

