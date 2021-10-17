SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Short Interest Up 68.8% in September

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,833.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $$43.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $82.50.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.