Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $19,350,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00.

SNOW opened at $333.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

