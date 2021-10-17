SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.92.

SOFI stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

