Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Short Interest Update

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.50. 576,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $72.45 and a 1-year high of $118.50.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $20.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $422,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

