Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Holdings Decreased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,933,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 64.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sotera Health stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.