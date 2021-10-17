SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 245.8% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $36.56 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

