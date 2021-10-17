SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 12,798.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 353,992 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 965,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $45.54 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.