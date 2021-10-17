Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 543.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.