SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,690 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSE. UBS Group lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

Get SSE alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,619.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,547.77. The firm has a market cap of £16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,238.42 ($16.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.