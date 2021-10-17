S&T Bank PA Acquires 9,069 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. American Axle & Manufacturing makes up about 1.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.