S&T Bank PA Buys 11,204 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bank PA increased its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. S&T Bancorp makes up 5.2% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $33,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 213.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 165,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

STBA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.28. 116,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. Research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

