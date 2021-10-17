S&T Bank PA Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,012,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

