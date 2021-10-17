S&T Bank PA Sells 8,194 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 893,104 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

