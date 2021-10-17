S&T Bank PA Trims Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA owned 1.07% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 236,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 72,666 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 59,837.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

WPRT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. 982,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

