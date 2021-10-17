S&T Bank PA Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

NYSE F traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,211,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,589,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Ford Motor has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

