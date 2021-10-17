Stafi (FIS) Achieves Market Cap of $19.51 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $19.51 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00094479 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.70 or 0.00393675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00036119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

