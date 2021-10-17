Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCBFY traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,030. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

