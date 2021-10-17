Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.14 (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $175.32 million and approximately $47.49 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00203192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

