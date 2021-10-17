State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 100 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 113,768 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.78, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

