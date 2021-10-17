State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 12,500 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.49 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

