State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $358,000 Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.