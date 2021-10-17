State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $391,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 428,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WOW. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

WOW stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

