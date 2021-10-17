State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

