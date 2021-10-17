State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 413 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Ryder System stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

