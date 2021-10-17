State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

