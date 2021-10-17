State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $92.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

