Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 133.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 13.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,985,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $41,360,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

