Stellar (XLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.20 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00060150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00092707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,717 coins and its circulating supply is 24,065,244,819 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

