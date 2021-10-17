StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of STEP stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 16,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $655,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $342,520.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,067 shares of company stock worth $2,451,056 over the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.