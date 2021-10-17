Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.48. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. 165,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,570,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

