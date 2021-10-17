Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post sales of $240.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $971.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.47 million to $977.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million.

STVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of STVN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. 176,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,182. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

