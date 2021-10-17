Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,162 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.