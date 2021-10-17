Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.63 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $88,197,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 958.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,826,000 after buying an additional 856,439 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

DDOG stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.65 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,384,595 shares of company stock valued at $322,392,920 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

