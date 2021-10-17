Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.28

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.12.

A number of research firms have commented on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth $94,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

