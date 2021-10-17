Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $81.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 1,276,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,482.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377 over the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.