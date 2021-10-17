Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AerCap (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,581 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 673% compared to the typical volume of 1,240 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

