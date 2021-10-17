Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,659 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,309% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $64.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

