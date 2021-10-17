StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BANX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 7,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,577. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.67.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $325,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

