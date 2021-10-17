StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.72.
About StorageVault Canada
Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.