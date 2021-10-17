StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

