Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of SRMLF stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

