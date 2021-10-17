Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Short Interest Update

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,944,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 5,590,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
OTCMKTS:SWYDF remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 67,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,605. Stornoway Diamond has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Stornoway Diamond Company Profile
