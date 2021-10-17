Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LRN opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

