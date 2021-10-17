Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.3 days.

Shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development stock remained flat at $$35.25 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $37.35.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

