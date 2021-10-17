Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bankshares began coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$12.59 and a one year high of C$22.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.