Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.59. Summit Materials posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after buying an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

