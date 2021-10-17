Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $201.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

