Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Shares of Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $201.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans.

