SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 43.9% in September

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 63,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

