Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.96. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.33 million. Research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,582,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,312.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

