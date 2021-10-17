Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $23.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WU. Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Western Union by 381.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Western Union by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 841,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.